Autumn Nations Cup rugby fixtures on TV – channels, live stream, schedule, times
Autumn Nations Cup rugby is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video and we've got all the info including times, dates and a TV guide.
Last weekend saw the first-ever action in Autumn Nations Cup, and the brand new international rugby tournament competition continues this weekend.
The tournament pits England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy, Georgia and Fiji against each other as they battle for the title, and there were some compelling matches in the first round of fixtures.
England, Ireland and Scotland all cruised to victories in their opening fixtures, beating Georgia, Wales and Italy respectively.
Unfortunately the first weekend wasn’t without a mishap, with the France v Fiji fixture called off due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Fiji camp, and France being awarded an automatic 28-0 victory.
And Fiji’s follow up game, against Italy has also been delayed – meaning that the second weekend of the tournament will once again only see three matches being played.
The Autumn Nations Cup will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Channel 4 and thankfully we’ve got a handy list of all the fixtures and how you can tune into them right at your fingertips.
Scroll down for our comprehensive guide which will be regularly updated as we go through the exciting tournament.
The tournament starts on Friday 13th November with four weeks of action taking us up to Sunday 6th December.
The format will see three rounds of normal games before a finals weekend to determine the standings and crown a victor.
Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV
All UK time.
Round Two
Saturday 21st November
Group A: England v Ireland (3pm) Amazon Prime Video / Channel 4
Group A: Wales v Georgia (5:15pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C
Sunday 22nd November
Group B: Scotland v France (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Round Three
Saturday 28th November
Group B: Scotland v Fiji (1:45pm) Amazon Prime Video
Group A: Wales v England (4pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C
Group B: France v Italy (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Sunday 29th November
Group A: Ireland v Georgia (2pm) Channel 4
Finals Weekend
Saturday 5th December
Georgia v TBC (12pm) Amazon Prime Video
Ireland v TBC (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wales v TBC (4:45pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C
Sunday 6th December
England v TBC (2pm) Amazon Prime Video
Results
Friday 13th November
Group A: Wales 9 v 32 Ireland
Saturday 14th November
Group B: Italy 17 v 28 Scotland
Group A: England 40 v 0 Georgia
Sunday 15th November
Group B: France 28 v 0 Fiji*
*Game was called off as a result of coronavirus outbreak, France awarded automatic 28-0 victory.
How to watch and live stream Autumn Nations Cup in the UK
Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.
Autumn Nations Cup format
Teams have been split into two pools: Group A – Ireland, Wales, England, Georgia and Group B – Scotland, France, Italy, Fiji.
They will play each of the teams in their group across three weekends.
Teams who finish in the same positions as each other across the two groups will then face each other in a weekend of finals to determine overall placings.
For example, the two teams who finish first will play a final to determine first and second place overall. The two teams who finish second will play a final to determine third and fourth place overall, and so forth.
It’s a simple idea for a potentially one-off tournament designed to circumvent travel restrictions as Australia and New Zealand would normally visit Europe around this time of year.
Where is the Autumn Nations Cup held?
Eight venues will be used to host the Autumn Nations Cup games. Not all games will be played in a nation’s traditional home ground due to a variety of circumstances.
The host stadiums are:
- Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
- Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland
- Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, Wales
- Stade de France, Paris, France
- Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, France
- Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy
- Stadio del Conero, Ancona, Italy
- Twickenham, London, England
