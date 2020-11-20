Autumn Nations Cup rugby fixtures on TV – channels, live stream, schedule, times

Last weekend saw the first-ever action in Autumn Nations Cup, and the brand new international rugby tournament competition continues this weekend.

Advertisement

The tournament pits England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy, Georgia and Fiji against each other as they battle for the title, and there were some compelling matches in the first round of fixtures.

England, Ireland and Scotland all cruised to victories in their opening fixtures, beating Georgia, Wales and Italy respectively.

Unfortunately the first weekend wasn’t without a mishap, with the France v Fiji fixture called off due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Fiji camp, and France being awarded an automatic 28-0 victory.

And Fiji’s follow up game, against Italy has also been delayed – meaning that the second weekend of the tournament will once again only see three matches being played.

The Autumn Nations Cup will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Channel 4 and thankfully we’ve got a handy list of all the fixtures and how you can tune into them right at your fingertips.

Scroll down for our comprehensive guide which will be regularly updated as we go through the exciting tournament.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the Autumn Nations Cup?

The tournament starts on Friday 13th November with four weeks of action taking us up to Sunday 6th December.

The format will see three rounds of normal games before a finals weekend to determine the standings and crown a victor.

Advertisement

Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV

All UK time.

How to watch and live stream Autumn Nations Cup in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the Autumn Nations Cup action live on Amazon Prime Video

New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.