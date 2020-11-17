What channel is England v Ireland Autumn Nations Cup match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

It’s a good time to be an England Rugby fan – fresh from finally wrapping up their Six Nations victory, Eddie Jones’ side demolished Georgia in a six-try win in their opening Autumn Nations Cup tie last weekend.

Next up is a slightly trickier encounter, as they take on an Ireland side fresh from a resounding victory against Wales, with both sides hoping to go top of the group with a win.

And Ireland may well be out for revenge, having lost to England earlier in the year in the Six Nations, a result which went some way to eventually securing the tournament victory for the English side.

The brand new Autumn Nations Cup got off to a promising start, and this looks like being another tasty fixture, despite the continued absence of fans in the stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Ireland on TV and online.

When is England v Ireland on TV?

England v Ireland will take place on Saturday 21st November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

England v Ireland will kick off at 3pm.

There are several other Autumn Nations Cup rugby games taking place this week including Scotland v France.

What TV channel is England v Ireland on?

There’s more than one way to watch the match – including on Channel 4, with live coverage beginning at 2:15pm ahead of the 3pm kick-off.

You can also watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream England v Ireland online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 2:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Ireland team news

England: TBC

Ireland: Influential fly-half Johnny Sexton has been ruled out with injury, meaning former England youth player Billy Burns could come into play against the country he used to play for at Under-20 level.

The team is still TBC.

