Autumn Nations Cup rugby fixtures on TV – channels, live stream, schedule, times

Rugby may have been suspended for more than half of the year but fans of the sport are being rewarded with the first ever Autumn Nations Cup.

Following very quickly after the Six Nations, the Autumn Nations Cup will see England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy, Georgia and Fiji clash for the title.

England are coming into the competition hot off the heels of a Six Nations victory but each country will be keen to prove they have what it takes to knock them off the top spot.

The Autumn Nations Cup will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Channel 4 and thankfully we’ve got a handy list of all the fixtures and how you can tune into them right at your fingertips.

Scroll down for our comprehensive guide which will be regularly updated as we go through the exciting tournament.

When is the Autumn Nations Cup?

The tournament starts on Friday 13th November with four weeks of action taking us up to Sunday 6th December.

The format will see three rounds of normal games before a finals weekend to determine the standings and crown a victor.

All UK time.

How to watch and live stream Autumn Nations Cup in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the Autumn Nations Cup action live on Amazon Prime Video

New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.