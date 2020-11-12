What channel is England v Georgia Autumn Nations Cup match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

England are riding high after eventually being crowned 2020 Six Nations champions, and will hope to carry momentum into the Autumn Nations Cup against Georgia this weekend.

Eddie Jones’ men triumphed over second-placed France on points difference last month as the tournament thawed after being put on ice in March.

The Autumn Nations Cup is a brand new tournament designed to circumvent the issue of travel restrictions at a time when Australia and New Zealand would normally have headed to Europe – or vice versa – for test matches around this time of year.

The six nations of the namesake tournament are joined by Fiji and Georgia, with the latter hoping to make a big impact on the big stage.

Underdogs Georgia have recorded strong results against lower level European nations, and held their own against elite sides at the Rugby World Cup in 2019, and will hope to step up against their fellow Autumn Nations Cup competitors.

When is England v Georgia on TV?

England v Georgia will take place on Saturday 14th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

England v Georgia will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is England v Georgia on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels, but you can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream England v Georgia online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 2:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

England v Georgia team news

England: Elliot Daly; Jonathan Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Jonny May; Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart; Charlie Ewels, Joe Launchbury; Maro Itoje, Jack Willis, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Tom Dunn, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Dan Robson, Max Malins, Joe Marchant.

Georgia: TBC

