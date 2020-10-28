What channel is Wales v Scotland on? Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, team news

Wales host Scotland in their final Six Nations game of the extended campaign with neither side in contention to bring home the title.

The home side are out of the running after being defeated three times in their opening four matches.

Scotland harboured the slightest of chances of success going into the restart, but would have required a wild set of results in other Six Nations fixtures to fall in their favour, including an Italy victory over Ireland last week. That did not come to pass.

This is a battle for pride between two sides who will be bitterly disappointed not to have made more of an impact in the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Scotland Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is Wales v Scotland?

Wales v Scotland will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 31st October 2020.

What channel is Wales v Scotland?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:45pm.

How to live stream Wales v Scotland

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Wales v Scotland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Wales v Scotland team news

The Wales v Scotland team news is yet to be confirmed but expect to see an announcement in the coming days.

Wales: TBC

Scotland: TBC

Wales v Scotland prediction

Neither side has been appalling in the tournament so far, but results haven’t fallen their way.

They’ve both kept scorelines respectable and been in the race for long stretches of each game without being able to clinch victories.

That changed when Scotland found a way to halt rampant France in their last outing.

As we’ve seen in numerous competitions around the world, home advantage means little without a boisterous home crowd, and Scotland may fancy their chances to produce another solid defensive performance and sneak the win on Welsh soil.

Prediction: Scotland win

