What channel is Italy v England on? Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, team news

England pick up their Six Nations 2020 campaign at a final day showdown with Italy in Rome.

Eddie Jones’ men are the favourites to claim the title with a favourable match-up on the last day of the campaign.

If England beat Italy by a convincing margin – to claim a bonus point – they just need France to put up a fight against Ireland in the last of the Six Nations fixtures on Super Saturday.

Ireland are in top spot, a point ahead of England, but should England demolish Italy with the expected level of confidence to secure a bonus point, Ireland would probably need to do the same against a much more stern France side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Italy v England Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is Italy v England?

Italy v England will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 31st October 2020.

What channel is Italy v England?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4pm.

How to live stream Italy v England

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Italy v England on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Italy v England team news

The Italy v England team news is yet to be announced but we’ll bring you the latest info once it’s released.

Italy: TBC

England: TBC

Italy v England prediction

England have a simple task this weekend: win big.

Italy are the whipping boys of the tournament, having conceded 144 points in total over four games and failed to score a single point in two of their four outings.

Italy’s average result in this tournament so far is a 36-10 defeat, and that’s exactly the result England need. They’ll get it.

Prediction: England win

