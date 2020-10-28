What channel is France v Ireland on? Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, team news

Welcome to Super Saturday (at Halloween). France will take on Ireland in a crucial Six Nations clash to round off the tournament approximately eight months after it started in February.

And there’s plenty riding on the remaining Six Nations fixtures, this showdown in particular.

Ireland currently sit top of the table but, by the time they face France, England are expected to have defeated Italy in a convincing manner.

That leaves Ireland with the task of dispatching a French side who also continue to harbour hopes of lifting the crown.

Should England demolish Italy as expected, Ireland and France are likely to need a bonus point victory over the other one to lift the trophy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the France v Ireland Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is France v Ireland?

France v Ireland will kick off at 8:05pm on Saturday 31st October 2020.

What channel is France v Ireland?

Fans can tune in to watch the first half of the game for free on BBC Two from 7:30pm before switching over to watch the second half on BBC One from 9pm.

How to live stream France v Ireland

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to France v Ireland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

France v Ireland team news

The France v Ireland team news hasn’t been filed yet, but once it is, we’ll bring you up to speed with the teams.

France: TBC

Ireland: TBC

France v Ireland prediction

This game will be exactly what neither side wants it to be: close.

Both teams are desperate for a bonus point in this one, meaning we could be in for fireworks as they go hammer and tongs for big scores.

A noisy Parisian crowd may have tilted the odds further in France’s favour, but even though home advantage counts for little in 2020, the hosts should have enough quality to narrowly defeat Ireland, though that may not be enough to prevent England from triumphing overall.

Prediction: France win

