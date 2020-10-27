Six Nations 2020 TV fixtures – how to watch, live stream and listen on BBC and ITV
The Six Nations will thrill the home nations and beyond once again in 2020 – we've got everything you need to know
The Six Nations will finally draw to a close this weekend, and if there was ever any doubt as to whether it was worth picking up from March, the critics have been squashed.
The table is finely poised, results have been tight and dramatic, and the final match-ups are terrifically set up for a seismic super Saturday of action.
The Six Nations was one of the first major tournaments to be slammed by COVID-19, but organisers will plough ahead with finally finishing up the 2020 edition, albeit still without fans in stands.
The international rugby tournament almost made it through four entire rounds of fixtures before the competition was put on ice – and thawed for Ireland’s blow-out victory over Italy last weekend.
England now face Italy on Saturday knowing that a bonus point victory would put them firmly in the driving seat for the crown.
Then all eyes will turn to France v Ireland with both sides still very much in the hunt for glory, knowing that they require a confident victory over the other to pip England to the trophy.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full Six Nations fixture list below – including details of how to watch every match.
When is the Six Nations 2020?
The original tournament started on Saturday 1st February was supposed to be wrapped up by Saturday 14th March.
However, the games were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and will now be played between Saturday 24th and 31st October.
What channel is the Six Nations on?
Fans can tune in to watch the games for free across BBC and ITV channels.
For specific matches’ broadcast details, check out the fixture list below.
How to live stream the Six Nations online
You can also live stream the matches via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Once again, all the details you need to know will be listed below next to individual fixtures.
Listen to the Six Nations on radio
Audio commentary of the every game featuring one of the home nations will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
Six Nations 2020 fixtures
All UK time
Round 5
Saturday 31st October
Wales v Scotland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C
Italy v England (4:45pm) ITV
France v Ireland (8:10pm) BBC One / BBC Two
Six Nations results
Round 1
Saturday 1st February
Wales 42-0 Italy
Ireland 19-12 Scotland
Sunday 2nd February
France 24-17 England
Round 2
Saturday 8th February
Ireland 24-14 Wales
Scotland 6-13 England
Sunday 9th February
France 35-22 Italy
Round 3
Saturday 22nd February
Italy 0-17 Scotland
Wales 23-27 France
Sunday 23rd February
England 24-12 Ireland
Round 4
Saturday 7th March
England 33-30 Wales
Sunday 8th March
Scotland 28-17 France
Saturday 24th October
Ireland 50-17 Italy
Who won the last Six Nations?
Wales are the reigning champions after winning the Grand Slam in 2019.
They toppled England in the third round of games, a result which proved vital in the hunt for glory.
