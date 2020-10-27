Six Nations 2020 TV fixtures – how to watch, live stream and listen on BBC and ITV

The Six Nations will finally draw to a close this weekend, and if there was ever any doubt as to whether it was worth picking up from March, the critics have been squashed.

The table is finely poised, results have been tight and dramatic, and the final match-ups are terrifically set up for a seismic super Saturday of action.

The Six Nations was one of the first major tournaments to be slammed by COVID-19, but organisers will plough ahead with finally finishing up the 2020 edition, albeit still without fans in stands.

The international rugby tournament almost made it through four entire rounds of fixtures before the competition was put on ice – and thawed for Ireland’s blow-out victory over Italy last weekend.

England now face Italy on Saturday knowing that a bonus point victory would put them firmly in the driving seat for the crown.

Then all eyes will turn to France v Ireland with both sides still very much in the hunt for glory, knowing that they require a confident victory over the other to pip England to the trophy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full Six Nations fixture list below – including details of how to watch every match.

When is the Six Nations 2020?

The original tournament started on Saturday 1st February was supposed to be wrapped up by Saturday 14th March.

However, the games were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and will now be played between Saturday 24th and 31st October.

What channel is the Six Nations on?

Fans can tune in to watch the games for free across BBC and ITV channels.

For specific matches’ broadcast details, check out the fixture list below.

How to live stream the Six Nations online

You can also live stream the matches via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Once again, all the details you need to know will be listed below next to individual fixtures.

Listen to the Six Nations on radio

Audio commentary of the every game featuring one of the home nations will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Six Nations 2020 fixtures

All UK time

Round 5

Saturday 31st October

Wales v Scotland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

Italy v England (4:45pm) ITV

France v Ireland (8:10pm) BBC One / BBC Two

Six Nations results

Round 1

Saturday 1st February

Wales 42-0 Italy

Ireland 19-12 Scotland

Sunday 2nd February

France 24-17 England

Round 2

Saturday 8th February

Ireland 24-14 Wales

Scotland 6-13 England

Sunday 9th February

France 35-22 Italy

Round 3

Saturday 22nd February

Italy 0-17 Scotland

Wales 23-27 France

Sunday 23rd February

England 24-12 Ireland

Round 4

Saturday 7th March

England 33-30 Wales

Sunday 8th March

Scotland 28-17 France

Saturday 24th October

Ireland 50-17 Italy

Who won the last Six Nations?

Wales are the reigning champions after winning the Grand Slam in 2019.

They toppled England in the third round of games, a result which proved vital in the hunt for glory.

