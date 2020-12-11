Sergio Perez should race for Red Bull in 2021 ahead of Alex Albon “on driver ability”

Sergio Perez should be rewarded with a seat at Red Bull for 2021 if they look at the developing situation “in the cold hard light of day and take all the emotion out of it”, according to Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft.

Perez won his first ever Grand Prix last weekend but is currently without a contract after Racing Point decided to move on to Sebastian Vettel next season.

Red Bull driver Alex Albon has struggled in 2020 and his future remains uncertain amid rumours Perez could seize his place for next year if he performs well once again in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Crofty believes Perez may sneak the seat from under Albon’s nose if pure driving ability is the deciding factor.

He said: “[Perez] has got his P1 at last, after 191 races, he’s finally got that P1. Now he needs to avoid a P45.

“It’s very simple, he should be on the grid next season, he’s more than good enough.

“Red Bull are not making any public statements because they want to give Alex Albon the chance to stay within that Red Bull family, and that’s only right to do that, but if you look at it in the cold hard light of day and take all the emotion out of it, Sergio Perez has had a brilliant season on the track and Alex Albon has struggled against his teammate and in certain races.

“Yes, he’s scored a couple of podiums and that’s brilliant, but he has also struggled. If you want to win a constructors championship, you need two drivers who are in the best points they possibly can week after week and Albon.

“Although he has scored in 11 races, hasn’t scored the best points Red Bull are looking for week after week. It’s tough on such a lovely young lad, he really is a super human being, Albon, but it’s really tough to say that his driving and results have come up to the standard that Red Bull will have wanted.

Asked whether he has a gut feeling that Perez will line up in Red Bull overalls in 2021, Crofty replied: “I think if it’s on driver ability, yes, but often decisions are made that involve extenuating factors.

“If Formula 1 wants to be, and is, the sport with the best drivers in the world, then it needs to have Perez as part of the 20, it really does.

“Otherwise there’s a guy who is easily good enough for the top five who isn’t out on the grid week after week.”

