Abu Dhabi Grand Prix circuit needs one change to make it a “much, much better track”

Money can buy you a lot of nice things, but it doesn’t always guarantee a perfect Formula 1 track, according to Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Crofty believes that the “frustrating” track only needs one change to drastically improve racing conditions.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will wrap up the 2020 F1 season live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend, but one turn could sap some of the fun out of a track that “has everything else”.

Crofty said: “They spent £800m on this track, it is a state of the art facility, it’s gorgeous. It’s got everything you need… apart from a track that gives you really good racing.

“With one little tweak they could make this place so much better, it’s a frustrating circuit! I’m sure it is for the drivers as well.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“I really wish they would get rid of the chicane before the hairpin at Turn 7, and if they could find a way to do that, I think this would be a much, much better track for overtaking, I really do.

“It’s got everything else, except fans this year.

“That party end-of-season atmosphere understandably, in capital letters, just isn’t taking place, but we’ll be here to enjoy the party next year at the end of a 23-race season, if we can keep our eyes open by that point!”

Lewis Hamilton may have already triumphed with his seventh world title, but there’s still plenty up for grabs with Max Verstappen still in with an outside chance of snatching the runner-up spot from Valtteri Bottas and three teams vying for third place in the constructor standings.

For the full breakdown of F1 races coming up check out our F1 2020 calendar guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.