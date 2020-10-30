What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix? How to watch on TV – practice, qualifying, race times

The F1 2020 calendar takes another interesting twist with a return to Italy for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend live on TV.

The final European double-header of the season will draw to a close at Imola on the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari track.

Lewis Hamilton raised the bar for most Formula 1 victories at the weekend as he racked up No.92, one more than Michael Schumacher’s once-untouchable record.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas will continue to feel frustrated after being overtaken and left waving goodbye to Hamilton, who recorded one of his most simple race wins of the season, even by his standards.

The F1 driver standings are only tilting one way with Hamilton racing his way to another title, of course. Bottas sits second though a late flourish from Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen could make things interesting in the remaining weeks.

The joint efforts of Hamilton and Bottas mean Mercedes are dominating the F1 constructor standings, but the midfield battle has bubbled, boiled and is threatening to spill over.

Racing Point, McLaren and Renault continue to shuffle around with each passing week – just six points between them.

Ferrari have endured a woeful year by their standards but the increasing form of Charles Leclerc could see them sneak closer to the elite once more.

When is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 1st November 2020 and will be the 13th race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 12:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, slightly earlier than the standard European race time. There is only one practice session this week, to take place on Saturday, before qualifying. There will be no cars on track this Friday.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season regardless of how long the 2020 calendar runs for.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix online

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice?

Friday 30th October

There will only be one practice session this weekend, the first two-day Grand Prix weekend in a long time.

Saturday 31st October (from 8:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 9am

What time is Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday 31st October (from 12pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 1pm

What time is Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Sunday 1st November (from 10:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 12:10pm

