Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Formula-1
  5. F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

Find out the latest constructor standings in the delayed 2020 Formula 1 season.

F1

The F1 2020 calendar has entered the second half of the season with a terrific midfield battle taking place between several teams and a fallen giant lagging far behind.

Advertisement

Mercedes have engineered a masterpiece and have all-but secured the constructor’s championship barring miracle after miracle in the weeks to come.

Ferrari are woefully off the pace, with Sebastian Vettel in particular having a rough time in 2020, though Charles Leclerc has battled hard to keep his name in the points.

McLaren have dropped to fourth in the table after finding some competitive pace in 2020 with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz but they’re engaged in a three-way dogfight.

Racing Point have clawed ahead while Renault, who have improved in recent weeks with Daniel Riccardo extracting as much as he can from the machine at his command, have also massively impressed.

The three teams are separated by just six points in total with plenty of opportunities left to play for.

Check out the full constructor standings after the latest Grand Prix.

F1 constructor standings

  1. Mercedes – 435 points
  2. Red Bull – 226 points
  3. Racing Point – 126 points
  4. McLaren – 124 points
  5. Renault – 120 points
  6. Ferrari – 93 points
  7. Alphatauri – 77 points
  8. Alfa Romeo – 5 points
  9. Haas – 3 points
  10. Williams – 0 points

F1 results so far this season

Austrian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Charles Leclerc

3rd place – Lando Norris

Styrian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Max Verstappen

Hungarian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Valtteri Bottas

British Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Charles Leclerc

70th Anniversary Grand Prix

1st place – Max Verstappen

2nd place – Lewis Hamilton

3rd place – Valtteri Bottas

Spanish Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Valtteri Bottas

Belgian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Max Verstappen

Italian Grand Prix

1st place – Pierre Gasly

2nd place – Carlos Sainz

3rd place – Lance Stroll

Tuscan Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Alex Albon

Russian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Lewis Hamilton

Eifel Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Daniel Ricciardo

Portuguese Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Max Verstappen

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has also rounded up the F1 driver standings 2020 so you can keep track of all the latest movers and shakers in the sport.

For the full list of races, visit our F1 2020 calendar. If you’re looking for what else is on, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Formula 1

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Behind-the-scenes documentary series covering the 2018 season of the world’s biggest racing competition
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Beurer HD75UK Electric Throw

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a Beurer electric heated throw for just £49.99

Cosy, high-quality, safe, easy to use and washable, this fantastic throw is usually £79.99!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Behind-the-scenes documentary series covering the 2018 season of the world’s biggest racing competition

F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Football Premier League top scorers 2019/20 – current standings

Lewis Hamilton

F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results

104828

What live football is on TV tonight?