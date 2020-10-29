F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

The F1 2020 calendar has entered the second half of the season with a terrific midfield battle taking place between several teams and a fallen giant lagging far behind.

Mercedes have engineered a masterpiece and have all-but secured the constructor’s championship barring miracle after miracle in the weeks to come.

Ferrari are woefully off the pace, with Sebastian Vettel in particular having a rough time in 2020, though Charles Leclerc has battled hard to keep his name in the points.

McLaren have dropped to fourth in the table after finding some competitive pace in 2020 with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz but they’re engaged in a three-way dogfight.

Racing Point have clawed ahead while Renault, who have improved in recent weeks with Daniel Riccardo extracting as much as he can from the machine at his command, have also massively impressed.

The three teams are separated by just six points in total with plenty of opportunities left to play for.

Check out the full constructor standings after the latest Grand Prix.

F1 constructor standings

Mercedes – 435 points Red Bull – 226 points Racing Point – 126 points McLaren – 124 points Renault – 120 points Ferrari – 93 points Alphatauri – 77 points Alfa Romeo – 5 points Haas – 3 points Williams – 0 points

F1 results so far this season

Austrian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Charles Leclerc

3rd place – Lando Norris

Styrian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Max Verstappen

Hungarian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Valtteri Bottas

British Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Charles Leclerc

70th Anniversary Grand Prix

1st place – Max Verstappen

2nd place – Lewis Hamilton

3rd place – Valtteri Bottas

Spanish Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Valtteri Bottas

Belgian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Max Verstappen

Italian Grand Prix

1st place – Pierre Gasly

2nd place – Carlos Sainz

3rd place – Lance Stroll

Tuscan Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Alex Albon

Russian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Lewis Hamilton

Eifel Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Daniel Ricciardo

Portuguese Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Max Verstappen

RadioTimes.com has also rounded up the F1 driver standings 2020 so you can keep track of all the latest movers and shakers in the sport.

For the full list of races, visit our F1 2020 calendar. If you’re looking for what else is on, check out our TV guide.