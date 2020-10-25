What time is the Portuguese Grand Prix? How to watch on TV – practice, qualifying, race times

Formula 1 turns to Portugal for another rogue addition to the F1 2020 calendar with an exciting weekend ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix in store.

Advertisement

F1 hasn’t been hosted in Portugal since 1996 when Jacques Villeneuve skipped beyond Damon Hill – who started in pole position – to taste victory. Michael Schumacher rounded off the podium.

However, that was then, and that was in Estoril. The 2020 edition of the Portuguese Grand Prix will take place at the Algarve International Circuit for the first time in history.

Lewis Hamilton will relish the chance to record a win on a brand new circuit to add to the piles of land he has already conquered.

Of course, Hamilton continues to dominate the F1 driver standings with Valtteri Bottas a significant number of points short, while Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen appears to have hit the ceiling in third place despite some spellbinding performances in 2020.

Mercedes are also unstoppable in the F1 constructor standings, but the midfield battle has bubbled, boiled and is ready to come to a head.

Ferrari are stuck in no man’s land, with Renault, Racing Point and McLaren all engaged in a terrific jostle for third place, a battle that doesn’t appear to be subsiding.

Renault are enjoying a particularly impressive run of form as Daniel Ricciardo finally landed a podium place with the French manufacturers in the Eifel Grand Prix last time out.

Check out our guide to the Portuguese Grand Prix including dates, times and TV information.

When is the Portuguese Grand Prix?

The Portuguese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 25th October 2020 and will be the 12th race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Check out the full F1 2020 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 1:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, slightly earlier than the standard European race time of 2:10pm. There are also three practice sessions taking place on Friday and Saturday, with qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Portuguese Grand Prix on?

The Portuguese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season regardless of how long the 2020 calendar runs for.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the Portuguese Grand Prix online

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is Portuguese Grand Prix practice?

Friday 23rd October (from 10:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 11am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 24th October (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

What time is Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday 24th October (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

What time is Portuguese Grand Prix?

Sunday 25th October (from 11:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 1:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races coming up check out our F1 2020 calendar guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.