F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

The F1 2020 calendar is in full swing and we've got all the times, details, news, TV channels and live stream information in one place.

The Formula 1 2020 season may be cruising towards a commanding Lewis Hamilton title victory, but the underlying drama continues to provide fans with a wide range of sub-plots to invest in.

McLaren and two other teams are separated by just six points in the F1 constructor standings as the midfield battle continues to swing back and forth.

Hamilton continues to dominate the F1 driver standings, while Mercedes’ iron grip of the F1 constructor standings remains stronger than ever, but there is still plenty to enjoy beyond the main headlines.

Teams will now face a brand new track in the Algarve for the Portuguese Grand Prix with the midfield battle roaring and Max Verstappen continuing to breathe down Valtteri Bottas’ neck in the standings.

Check out everything you need to know about the F1 restart including full race calendar and TV details below.

F1 2020 calendar on TV

Round 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: 23rd – 25th October

Track: Portimao

Watch on Sky Sports F1NOW TV

Round 13 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Date: 30th October – 1st November

Track: Imola

Watch on Sky Sports F1NOW TV

Round 14 – Turkish Grand Prix

Date: 13th – 15th November

Track: Istanbul

Watch on Sky Sports F1NOW TV

Round 15 – Bahrain Grand Prix

Date: 27th – 29th November

Track: Bahrain

Watch on Sky Sports F1NOW TV

Round 16 – Sakhir Grand Prix

Date: 4th – 6th December

Track: Bahrain

Watch on Sky Sports F1NOW TV

Round 17 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th December

Track: Yas Marina

Watch on Sky Sports F1NOW TV

F1 results

Round 1 – Austrian Grand Prix

Date: 3rd – 5th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

  1. VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES)
  2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
  3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

Round 2 – Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 10th – 12th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

  1. LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
  2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
  3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Round 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Track: Hungaroring

  1. LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
  2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Round 4 – British Grand Prix

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Track: Silverstone

  1. LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
  2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Round 5 – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Date: 7th – 9th August

Track: Silverstone

  1. MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL)
  2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Round 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

  1. LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
  2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Round 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Track: Spa

  1. LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
  2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
  3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Round 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – 6th September

Track: Monza

  1. PIERRE GASLY (ALPHATAURI)
  2. Carlos Sainz (McLaren)
  3. Lance Stroll (Racing Point)

Round 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th September

Track: Mugello

  1. LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
  2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
  3. Alex Albon (Red Bull)

Round 10 – Russian Grand Prix

Date: 25th – 27th September

Track: Sochi

  1. VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES)
  2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Round 11 – Eifel Grand Prix

Date: 9th – 11th October

Track: Nurburgring

  1. LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
  2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  3. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)

What about the rest of the F1 2020 calendar?

Like all sports, the F1 2020 calendar took a lockdown-related battering, with numerous races cancelled and almost all remaining Grands Prix rescheduled.

The confirmed races are all based in – or close to – Europe, making the complex logistics easier to navigate than the final stretch of the calendar – a world tour ranging from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

It has been a relatively smooth ride, albeit complex, for Formula 1, meaning the case may build for more races further afield, by which point the progress of the virus may have hopefully slowed.

Formula 1 on TV

You can watch every practice, qualifying and race session live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – will be shown live on Channel 4.

Formula 1 live stream online

You can watch F1 races with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Grands Prix via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Which F1 drivers will be racing?

Mercedes

  • Lewis Hamilton – #44
  • Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

  • Sebastian Vettel – #5
  • Charles Leclerc – #16

Red Bull

  • Alex Albon – #23
  • Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

  • Lando Norris – #4
  • Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

  • Daniel Ricciardo – #3
  • Esteban Ocon – #31

Alphatauri

  • Pierre Gasly – #10
  • Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Point

  • Sergio Perez – #11
  • Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

  • Kimi Raikkonen – #7
  • Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

  • Romain Grosjean – #8
  • Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

  • George Russell – #63
  • Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Formula 1 season end?

The final race of the season is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday 13th December.

This will allow a long off-season, more than enough races in 2020 to provide a solid championship calendar, while also minimising risk by not traversing the entire globe in search of race tracks due to double-headers.

It remains to be seen how the 2021 season will play out, but you can expect a more familiar calendar now that the peak of the crisis appears to have subsided.

What will happen with F1 2021? News and rumours

We’ll keep you posted throughout the season with the latest news and rumours about the 2021 season. For now, the season is expected to start as usual in February with 18 races on the billing and several more to be announced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari to be replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to switch from Renault to McLaren ahead of 2021.

There are likely to be plenty more twists and turns before next season comes around, but for now, we can soak up the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

If you’re looking for something else to watch before and after the drama on the track, check out our TV guide.

