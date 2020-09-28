F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

The F1 2020 calendar has entered the second half of the season with a terrific midfield battle taking place between several teams and a fallen giant lagging far behind.

Mercedes have engineered a masterpiece and have all-but secured the constructor’s championship barring miracle after miracle in the weeks to come.

Ferrari are woefully off the pace, with Sebastian Vettel in particular having a rough time in 2020, though Charles Leclerc has battled hard to keep his name in the points.

McLaren currently sit third in the table after finding some competitive pace in 2020 with Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz but they’re engaged in a three-way dogfight.

The Woking-based team sit just two points above Racing Point after a terrific fourth-placed drive from Sergio Perez in Sochi.

And just five points behind them, Renault, who have improved in recent weeks with Daniel Riccardo extracting as much as he can from the machine at his command.

Check out the full constructor standings after the latest Grand Prix.

F1 constructor standings

Mercedes – 366 points Red Bull – 192 points McLaren – 106 points Racing Point – 104 points Renault – 99 points Ferrari – 74 points Alphatauri – 59 points Alfa Romeo – 4 points Haas – 1 point Williams – 0 points

Formula 1 results 2020

Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix was won by Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas, who scooped first place driving for Mercedes.

In second place was Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, while Lando Norris completed the podium after capitalising on a five-second penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

Styrian Grand Prix

Oh, Ferrari. Charles Leclerc’s eagerness to gain positions in the opening lap cost the Italians dearly as he slammed into the side of Sebastian Vettel.

The German veteran was ruled out of the race immediately while Leclerc limped through three laps before being retired. Lewis Hamilton cruised through a clean race, Valtteri Bottas claimed second while Max Verstappen came in third despite a spirited performance from Red Bull.

Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton ran the show from start to finish, nobody could touch him or the outrageous technological marvel Mercedes have designed to sit beneath him.

The car is untouchable, in the right hands, though Max Verstappen produced an epic display in the Red Bull to fend off Valtteri Bottas in the final laps.

British Grand Prix

As far as races go, the British Grand Prix was not a classic… for 70 laps of it. Two smashes in the early stages saw most of the opening third of the race backed up behind the safety car.

Lewis Hamilton triumphed yet again after leading from the front, but a puncture and complete tyre blowout on the last lap for both Mercedes drivers saw Max Verstappen launch an outrageous effort to capitalise.

Unfortunately, Red Bull’s decision to pit with a lap to spare to establish their second spot meant the gap was too wide for the Dutch star to bridge in the final turns.

70th Anniversary Grand Prix

The 70th Anniversary provided plenty of intriguing turns as Max Verstappen stole a shock victory from the grasp of Mercedes.

Verstappen’s Red Bull coped well under the heat of the Silverstone sun, better than the blistering tyres of the Mercs.

The Dutch star overtook Bottas and held off Hamilton to seal the win.

Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton led the way from start to finish to claim another victory in the blazing heat of Barcelona.

Max Verstappen overtook Valtteri Bottas again to split the Mercedes cars, while Racing Point may have been the most impressive team at the weekend.

Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez closed out fourth and fifth respectively to elevate their team into the top three constructors.

Belgian Grand Prix

Have a guess… Spa failed to shake up the expected order as Lewis Hamilton sailed to victory at the helm of a Mercedes one-two.

He led from the first assault on Eau Rouge to the chequered flag, with Valtteri Bottas failing to mount a challenge in second.

Max Verstappen recorded another podium but was put under pressure by a much-improved showing from Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo who came in fourth, several seconds behind the Dutchman, though gaining fast.

Italian Grand Prix

Carnage. Sheer carnage. Ferrari endured a now-expected disaster during the Grand Prix with both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc smashing out of the race, while Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton’s error to drive into a closed pit lane opened the door wide for the midfield to capitalise.

Alphatauri triumphed with Pierre Gasly at the helm, while McLaren enjoyed a terrific afternoon with both drivers in the top four.

Tuscan Grand Prix

Yet more madness descended on an F1 circuit this weekend. Hot on the heels of the Italian Grand Prix chaos, eight drivers failed to finish the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton recorded his 90th Grand Prix win, but most of the headlines were claimed by a first-lap crash and subsequent pile-up just after the resulting safety car.

Russian Grand Prix

Mercedes triumphed yet again but it was Valtteri Bottas who claimed the win in Sochi after Lewis Hamilton was forced to serve 10 seconds worth of penalties.

Red Bull were boosted by a second-place finish for Max Verstappen after the Dutchman recorded back-to-back DNFs in recent weeks.

