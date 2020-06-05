Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series will move onto the thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend.

Advertisement

Manchester City ace Aymeric Laporte will race in the Grand Prix for the first time, while veteran of the circuit Thibaut Courtois will continue to take part in the virtual series.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will also get involved this weekend.

How to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix – full details

Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly will make their debuts in the virtual world this weekend as more F1 drivers feel the need for speed.

Check out the full list of confirmed drivers for the next Virtual F1 Grand Prix.

Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed

For the Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Sunday 7th June

Antonio Giovinazzi

Thibaut Courtois

Pierre Gasly

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Charles Leclerc

Enzo Fittipaldi

Pietro Fittipaldi

Louis Deletraz

Lando Norris

Ben Daly

Esteban Gutierrez

Anthony Davidson

Sergio Perez

Jimmy Broadbent

Alex Albon

Matthias Walkner

Oscar Piastri

Aymeric Laporte

George Russell

Nicholas Latifi

Advertisement

Who has won Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?

Check out our full page of Virtual F1 Grand Prix driver standings for results and a table of wins.