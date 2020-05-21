Drivers with the most wins in Virtual F1 Grand Prix – full standings and results

The 2020 Formula 1 season may have been dramatically shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped racing fans from soaking up racing action during lockdown.

A blend of Formula 1 drivers, high-profile sport stars and celebrities have all got stuck into the Virtual F1 Grand Prix series with a host of races being played out so far using the F1 2019 video game.

How to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix races

Competition is hot with different winners almost every time, though so far only the professional Formula 1 drivers have come out with victories.

Check out the latest Virtual F1 Grand Prix driver standings and results.

Drivers with most Virtual F1 Grand Prix wins

Charles Leclerc – 2

George Russell – 2

Guanyu Zhou – 1

Alex Albon – 1

Virtual F1 Grand Prix results

Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix – Guanyu Zhou

Virtual Australian Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc

Virtual Chinese Grand Prix – Charles Leclerc

Virtual Dutch Grand Prix (at Interlagos) – Alex Albon

Virtual Spanish Grand Prix – George Russell

Virtual Monaco Grand Prix – George Russell