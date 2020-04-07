Will there be a Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3 on Netflix?

Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about the future of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and whether there will be a season 3

Formula 1 2019 United States Grand Prix live stream and TV channel

Formula 1 may be on hold right now, but that gives you the perfect opportunity to catch up on the popular Drive to Survive series on Netflix.

Now spanning two seasons, the show has given extraordinary insight behind the curtain of the world’s largest motorsport championship, featuring unprecedented access to drivers, team staff and their lives away from the circuit as well as on it.

Check out the future of Formula 1: Drive to Survive with the latest information below…

Will there be Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3?

Netflix are yet to confirm whether Drive to Survive will be renewed for season 3, though previous seasons have not been announced until around July.

However, eagle-eyed fans believe they have spotted filming taking place on the final day of F1 testing in this tweet below. The label on the camera reads: “26-28 Feb – Test 2 – Netflix” suggesting that season 3 could be very much on the cards.

What happened in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 2?

Drive to Survive season 2 follows the key movers and shakers across the 2019 Formula 1 season culminating in Lewis Hamilton claiming his sixth world title, nudging him to just one behind the legendary Michael Schumacher.

One of the series’ strengths is that it follows all teams in some capacity, as opposed to focusing on the elite.

Season 2 opens with a heavy focus on the floundering Haas team, led by eccentric team principal Guenther Steiner, as they struggle to start the season in any form of rhythm or style. It makes for compelling viewing, with driver clashes documented and some truly memorable fly-on-the-wall scenes.

