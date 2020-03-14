Where can I watch the Formula 1 2020 Australian Grand Prix live on TV?
The 2020 F1 season looks set to get underway in controversial circumstances
The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus.
We’re approaching lights out in the 2020 Formula 1 season with the 22-race series set to explode into life in Melbourne this weekend.
All the talk, all the garage drama, all the soap storylines will cease as drivers step into their cockpits for the first race of the campaign with a cracker in store.
As things stand, the Grand Prix will go ahead despite McLaren’s dramatic withdrawal from the GP after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.
All the TV coverage details you need to know from Sky Sports and Channel 4, as well as an exclusive preview of every race with expert Sky F1 analyst David Croft.
Australian Grand Prix on TV and live streaming
Live from the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne. All times GMT.
Practice: Friday 13th March – Saturday 14th March
Practice 1 – 1:00am Friday (Sky Sports F1)
Practice 2 – 5:00am Friday (Sky Sports F1)
Practice 3 – 3:00am Saturday (Sky Sports F1)
Qualifying: Saturday 14th March
Qualifying: 6:00am (Sky Sports F1)
Highlights: 12:00pm (Channel 4)
Race Day: Sunday 15th March
Race: 5:10am (Sky Sports F1) / Replay: 8:30am (Sky Sports F1)
Highlights: 2:10pm (Channel 4)
NOW TV F1 Season Ticket customers will receive a free Sky Sports Week Pass for any race postponed due to coronavirus precautions.
Where else can I follow the Australian Grand Prix?
Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.