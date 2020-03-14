Where can I watch the Formula 1 2020 Australian Grand Prix live on TV?

The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus.

Advertisement

We’re approaching lights out in the 2020 Formula 1 season with the 22-race series set to explode into life in Melbourne this weekend.

All the talk, all the garage drama, all the soap storylines will cease as drivers step into their cockpits for the first race of the campaign with a cracker in store.

As things stand, the Grand Prix will go ahead despite McLaren’s dramatic withdrawal from the GP after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

RadioTimes.com will return each week to bring you all the TV coverage details you need to know from Sky Sports and Channel 4, as well as an exclusive preview of every race with expert Sky F1 analyst David Croft.

Make sure you're always in pole position with our Formula 1 updates Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest F1 news, views and interviews motoring direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Australian Grand Prix on TV and live streaming

Live from the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne. All times GMT.

Practice: Friday 13th March – Saturday 14th March

Practice 1 – 1:00am Friday (Sky Sports F1)

Practice 2 – 5:00am Friday (Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 3:00am Saturday (Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying: Saturday 14th March

Qualifying: 6:00am (Sky Sports F1)

Highlights: 12:00pm (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 15th March

Race: 5:10am (Sky Sports F1) / Replay: 8:30am (Sky Sports F1)

Highlights: 2:10pm (Channel 4)

Watch Formula 1 on TV

N/A

Watch Formula 1 live stream

N/A

NOW TV F1 Season Ticket customers will receive a free Sky Sports Week Pass for any race postponed due to coronavirus precautions.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Australian Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.