McLaren withdraw from Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix as team member contracts coronavirus

McLaren have pulled out of the Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus

Lando Norris F1

McLaren have withdrawn from the Australian Grand Prix on the eve of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

The Woking-based team have made the decision not to race after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

An official team statement read: “McLaren Racing has confirmed this evening in Melbourne that it has withdrawn from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, following the positive test of a team member for the coronavirus.

“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities.

“The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis.”

As things stand, the race will go ahead as planned, but the withdrawal of McLaren will undoubtedly raise the question over whether it should.

Other motorsport competitions including MotoGP have been postponed while European football is teetering on the brink of matches behind closed doors or total cancellations.

Driver duo Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will have to wait for their chance to shine in what is expected to be a solid season for McLaren as they continue their resurgence from a slump in recent years.

