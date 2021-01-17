What channel is Aston Villa v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa will hope to return to winning ways following two Premier League fixtures without a victory when they host Everton on Sunday.

Villa’s squad has been affected by a Covid-19 outbreak at the club that resulted in the youth team playing against Liverpool in last week’s FA Cup tie.

Manager Dean Smith will be hoping to have the majority of his players back for this clash, with Villa looking to move closer to the top six.

However, Everton are on the up after winning five of their last six Premier League outings – which includes Tuesday’s 2-1 triumph at Wolves.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti still has aspirations of keeping up in the title race but the Toffees could find it difficult here on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Everton on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Everton on TV?

Aston Villa v Everton will take place on Sunday 17th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Everton will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11:30am and Main Event from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Everton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Aston Villa v Everton team news

Aston Villa: It is not known how many players have been affected by Covid-19 in the Villa camp in recent days but manager Smith will be hoping to have the majority of his players back.

After all, that was the reason for Villa not fielding a full-strength squad against Liverpool last time out, while their midweek game against Tottenham was postponed. Forward Wesley remains sidelined with injury.

Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin may miss this tie with a hamstring injury after also sitting out the win over Wolves.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti already has Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Allan sidelined.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Everton

Villa’s preparation for this game may end up being non-existent due to coronavirus affecting at least nine members of the squad, and so Smith’s side could be somewhat unorthodox on Sunday.

This clash has already been pushed back in the hope of it being able to take place – and that will likely only help a well-rested Everton in their preparations for the encounter.

Villa are in good form but Everton have rediscovered their groove following a pre-Christmas blip and should be good for at least a point here.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Everton

