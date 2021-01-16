What channel is Leicester v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

High-flying Leicester meet Southampton on Saturday with both sides seeking to stretch unbeaten runs in the Premier League and move further up the table.

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes could move second before the weekend is out should they beat Southampton, with the two teams above them – Manchester United and Liverpool – facing each other on Sunday.

We’re almost halfway through the Premier League fixtures for this season and, while Leicester are performing remarkably well, Saints are also impressing.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men beat Liverpool 1-0 last time out and haven’t played since due to their FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury being postponed because of coronavirus.

Saints will therefore be fresh for this encounter and may have to match Leicester’s tub-thumping brand of football if they are to earn at least a point here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Southampton on TV?

Leicester v Southampton will take place on Saturday 16th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Southampton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Leicester v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Southampton team news

Leicester: James Maddison and Jamie Vardy sat out Leicester’s 4-0 FA Cup win over Stoke with what Rodgers described as “issues” with injuries. But the pair should be back here to lead the Foxes attack.

Cengiz Under is being assessed for an ankle injury, while Ricardo Pereira won’t be rushed back. Dennis Praet is out with a hamstring problem.

Southampton: Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy should be available after testing negative for Covid-19, but Jannik Vestergaard and Moussa Djenepo are not expected to be fit following knee and hamstring issues respectively.

There also remains question marks over the fitness of Nathan Redmond, Oriol Romeu and Che Adams.

Our prediction: Leicester v Southampton

Both sides like to attack and we could well see an entertaining game of football at the King Power Stadium. Leicester will hope a fit-again Vardy and Maddison pairing can give them the attacking threat to push Saints back.

But Hasenhuttl’s side has thrived under pressure this season and looked in high spirits during the victory over Liverpool.

Don’t be surprised if the visitors match up to Leicester and make a game of it. A high-scoring draw here is on the cards.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-2 Southampton

