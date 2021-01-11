What channel is Tottenham v Fulham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will finally play Fulham in a rescheduled Premier League encounter live on Amazon Prime Video this week.

The game was initially intended to be played on 30th December 2020, but it was called off amid a COVID-19 outbreak among the Fulham squad.

Due to the congested nature of Premier League fixtures over the coming months, a quick decision has been made to reschedule the game for this week.

Spurs can move up to just a point behind league leaders Liverpool and Manchester United with a victory as the title race continues to bubble along nicely.

Fulham have two games in hand over many of their relegation rivals, and may need to make the most of them as they sit in the bottom three in danger of being cut adrift.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Fulham on TV?

Tottenham v Fulham will take place on Wednesday 13th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Fulham will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Burnley v Man Utd.

How to live stream Tottenham v Fulham online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Tottenham v Fulham team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son, Kane.

Fulham predicted XI: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Cordova-Reid, Lemina, Reed, Anguissa, Robinson, Mitrovic, Lookman.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Fulham

Tottenham may not be playing the most expressive style of football right now but they are getting results – and a game against lowly Fulham is one that Mourinho will want to ensure offers few surprises.

Don’t expect too much in terms of goal-to-goal action, therefore, with Spurs likely to set up with the intention of controlling the game from start to finish.

And this style should earn the hosts a win, most likely by two goals. Fulham will have to take risks to upset Mourinho’s game plan.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Fulham

