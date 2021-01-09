What channel is Arsenal v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal and Newcastle go head-to-head on the BBC this Saturday in an FA Cup third-round clash that promises plenty of goalmouth action.

The Gunners have returned to form following a miserable run-up to Christmas and will hope to make it four wins on the bounce when Newcastle arrive in north London.

Arsenal are defending their trophy won back in the summer and boss Mikel Arteta will hope this is one of many FA Cup fixtures they play in this season.

But Newcastle could themselves use this competition as a morale boost, with Steve Bruce’s men currently on a six-game winless streak.

Both sides are likely to witness some changes but that isn’t expected to dampen what could be an exciting match for the neutral.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Newcastle on TV?

Arsenal v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 9th January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Morecambe, which kicks off at 1:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Newcastle on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 5:20pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Newcastle online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch Arsenal v Newcastle in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Arsenal v Newcastle team news

Arsenal: Thomas Partey may not be risked here but Gabriel could be back in contention after coming back from isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

David Luiz could start in order to hand Rob Holding or Pablo Mari a rest, while Willian may come back into the side. Don’t be surprised to see Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah and Ainsley Maitland-Niles earn run-outs.

Newcastle: Bruce may choose to switch his side around here as players recover from a bout of Covid-19 at the club. Andy Carroll could start, while Jamaal Lascelles may be passed fit.

Ryan Fraser is out injured, as is Allan Saint-Maximin. Isaac Hayden is back from suspension.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Newcastle

Arsenal are on top form right now and while Arteta will want this to continue, the boss will make changes to his XI. The likes of Willock, Nketiah and Maitland-Niles have plenty of experience so should fit easily into the manager’s gameplan.

How Newcastle set up remains to be seen but Bruce could stick Carroll up top to test this Arsenal back line. The Gunners have been solid defensively in recent games but are never too far from a blip.

We should see goals at the Emirates Stadium and both managers can call on other players to come off the bench. Arsenal will likely edge it.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle

