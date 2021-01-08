What channel is Marine v Tottenham FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Marine are gearing up for the biggest game in their history when they face Premier League Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

Advertisement

This batch of FA Cup fixtures has thrown up some enticing mismatches, but none quite so stark as Marine FC – in the eighth tier of English football – testing their mettle against Jose Mourinho’s top tier title-chasers.

The Crosby-based side welcome Spurs to Rossett Park, several miles north of Liverpool’s city centre.

While they may not be backed by a raucous crowd inside the ground, the nation will tune in this weekend hoping to witness an iconic upset.

Spurs supporters have pitched in with efforts to raise funds for the non-league club who stand to miss out on a potential £100,000 worth of matchday revenue due to the empty stands.

Over 6,000 ‘virtual tickets’ have been sold, while Marine have also offered all Spurs season tickets holders a free match ticket for a game of their choice once COVID-19 restrictions lift.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Marine v Tottenham on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Marine v Tottenham on TV?

Marine v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 10th January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Marine v Tottenham will kick off at 5pm.

The whole FA Cup third round takes place this weekend, including Man Utd v Watford.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Marine v Tottenham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:30pm.

How to live stream Marine v Tottenham online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch Marine v Tottenham in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Marine v Tottenham team news

Marine: The Mariners boast a fit and full squad ahead of this one. There are no injuries or suspensions to worry about.

Niall Cummins will lead the line in a likely 4-3-3, flanked by Momodou Touray and Neil Kengni.

Tottenham: Expect full rotation. Joe Hart is likely to start between the sticks while Carlos Vinicius and Erik Lamela are likely to replace Harry Kane and Son Heung Min.

Giovani Lo Celso is injured, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Gareth Bale are likely to miss out.

Our prediction: Marine v Tottenham

There’s nothing we can really add here, other than Spurs should obviously win this game at a canter regardless of the XI they deploy.

However, this is the FA Cup third round – the infamous, iconic, magical FA Cup third round.

Some of the most memorable upsets in FA Cup history have been played out on this very stage. You can never rule anything out until the final whistle has blown.

Marine FC, this is your moment. Stun the nation, prove us wrong.

Our prediction: Marine 0-4 Tottenham

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.