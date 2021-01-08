Accessibility Links

What live football is on TV tonight?

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.

The weekend has arrived, and it’s bringing a fresh batch of FA Cup fixtures to the table.

The third round kicks off tonight with matches being played all the way up until Monday night.

Every game will be shown live on TV in some shape or form as broadcasters offer fans a route to watching their team while unable to attend in person.

In addition to the FA Cup clashes, there are several games in League One and across Europe being shown across UK TV platforms.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another full round of Premier League fixtures in December.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Friday 8th January

Selected key matches on TV. Check out full FA Cup fixtures.

FA Cup

Aston Villa v Liverpool (7:45pm) – BT Sport 1

Wolves v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) – BT Sport Extra 2

League One 

Charlton v Accrington (7:45pm) – Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Bundesliga

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich (7:30pm) – BT Sport 3

Saturday 9th January

FA Cup

Everton v Rotherham (12pm) – BT Sport Extra 2

Chorley v Derby (12:15pm) – BT Sport 1

Burnley v MK Dons (3pm) – FA Player

QPR v Fulham (3pm) – BBC digital platforms

Stoke v Leicester (3pm) – BBC digital platforms

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United (3pm) – BT Sport Extra 4

Arsenal v Newcastle (5:30pm) – BBC One

Man Utd v Watford (8pm) – BT Sport 1

League One 

Lincoln v Peterborough (12:30pm) – Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Sunderland v Hull (7:45pm) – Sky Sports FootballNOW TV

Bundesliga

RB Leipzig v Dortmund (5:30pm) – BT Sport 1

Sunday 10th January

FA Cup

Crawley v Leeds (1:30pm) – BBC One

Chelsea v Morecambe (1:30pm) – BBC digital platforms

Man City v Birmingham (1:30pm) – BBC digital platforms

Marine v Tottenham (5pm) – BBC One

Serie A

Roma v Inter (11:30am) – Premier Sports 1

Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen v Rangers (3pm) – Sky Sports FootballNOW TV

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

