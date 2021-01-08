What live football is on TV tonight?

The weekend has arrived, and it’s bringing a fresh batch of FA Cup fixtures to the table.

The third round kicks off tonight with matches being played all the way up until Monday night.

Every game will be shown live on TV in some shape or form as broadcasters offer fans a route to watching their team while unable to attend in person.

In addition to the FA Cup clashes, there are several games in League One and across Europe being shown across UK TV platforms.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another full round of Premier League fixtures in December.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Friday 8th January

Selected key matches on TV.

FA Cup

Aston Villa v Liverpool (7:45pm) – BT Sport 1

Wolves v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) – BT Sport Extra 2

League One

Charlton v Accrington (7:45pm) – Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Bundesliga

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich (7:30pm) – BT Sport 3

Saturday 9th January

FA Cup

Everton v Rotherham (12pm) – BT Sport Extra 2

Chorley v Derby (12:15pm) – BT Sport 1

Burnley v MK Dons (3pm) – FA Player

QPR v Fulham (3pm) – BBC digital platforms

Stoke v Leicester (3pm) – BBC digital platforms

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United (3pm) – BT Sport Extra 4

Arsenal v Newcastle (5:30pm) – BBC One

Man Utd v Watford (8pm) – BT Sport 1

League One

Lincoln v Peterborough (12:30pm) – Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Sunderland v Hull (7:45pm) – Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Bundesliga

RB Leipzig v Dortmund (5:30pm) – BT Sport 1

Sunday 10th January

FA Cup

Crawley v Leeds (1:30pm) – BBC One

Chelsea v Morecambe (1:30pm) – BBC digital platforms

Man City v Birmingham (1:30pm) – BBC digital platforms

Marine v Tottenham (5pm) – BBC One

Serie A

Roma v Inter (11:30am) – Premier Sports 1

Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen v Rangers (3pm) – Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

