What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
The weekend has arrived, and it’s bringing a fresh batch of FA Cup fixtures to the table.
The third round kicks off tonight with matches being played all the way up until Monday night.
Every game will be shown live on TV in some shape or form as broadcasters offer fans a route to watching their team while unable to attend in person.
In addition to the FA Cup clashes, there are several games in League One and across Europe being shown across UK TV platforms.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another full round of Premier League fixtures in December.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
Friday 8th January
Selected key matches on TV. Check out full FA Cup fixtures.
FA Cup
Aston Villa v Liverpool (7:45pm) – BT Sport 1
Wolves v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) – BT Sport Extra 2
League One
Charlton v Accrington (7:45pm) – Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Bundesliga
Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich (7:30pm) – BT Sport 3
Saturday 9th January
FA Cup
Everton v Rotherham (12pm) – BT Sport Extra 2
Chorley v Derby (12:15pm) – BT Sport 1
Burnley v MK Dons (3pm) – FA Player
QPR v Fulham (3pm) – BBC digital platforms
Stoke v Leicester (3pm) – BBC digital platforms
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United (3pm) – BT Sport Extra 4
Arsenal v Newcastle (5:30pm) – BBC One
Man Utd v Watford (8pm) – BT Sport 1
League One
Lincoln v Peterborough (12:30pm) – Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Sunderland v Hull (7:45pm) – Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig v Dortmund (5:30pm) – BT Sport 1
Sunday 10th January
FA Cup
Crawley v Leeds (1:30pm) – BBC One
Chelsea v Morecambe (1:30pm) – BBC digital platforms
Man City v Birmingham (1:30pm) – BBC digital platforms
Marine v Tottenham (5pm) – BBC One
Serie A
Roma v Inter (11:30am) – Premier Sports 1
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen v Rangers (3pm) – Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
