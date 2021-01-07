What channel is QPR v Fulham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Championship strugglers QPR welcome the Premier League’s Fulham back to Loftus Road for a mouthwatering FA Cup third round tie on Saturday afternoon.

Rangers are in desperate need of a confidence boost after going nine games without a win – a run that stretches back to the end of November.

And when it comes to FA Cup fixtures this weekend there may not be one as feisty as this west London derby.

Fulham themselves are in a Premier League relegation battle and have drawn their last four straight games. In fact, you have to go back to the start of November for the last time Scott Parker’s team won a match.

And so one side will certainly come out of this game in high spirits, with the FA scrapping replays in this season’s competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch QPR v Fulham on TV and online.

When is QPR v Fulham on TV?

QPR v Fulham will take place on Saturday 9th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

QPR v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Morecambe, which kicks off at 1:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is QPR v Fulham on?

Unfortunately the game will not be shown live on any dedicated TV channels, but fear not, you’ll still be able to live stream the match using the option below.

From there, you may be able to cast the stream to your big screen depending on your TV.

How to live stream QPR v Fulham online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch QPR v Fulham in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

QPR v Fulham team news

QPR: Mark Warburton should have a largely fresh squad for this clash following the postponement of their tie with Luton.

However, the boss will have to wait for Covid-19 testing to be complete before he can select his XI. Having experimented with five at the back against Norwich last time out, Warburton could deploy a similar set-up here.

Fulham: Fulham are confident their clash with QPR will go ahead despite an outbreak of Covid-19 among the playing squad and staff.

The boss is likely to switch his side around from the 0-0 draw with Southampton on Boxing Day, with plenty of fringe players expected to get a game so long as they submit a negative Covid result in testing.

Our prediction: QPR v Fulham

Neither team is in good form heading into this tie but QPR will see the game as an opportunity to get one over their rivals, earn a morale boost and shine some light on what has been a bleak season so far.

Fulham really don’t need the FA Cup ‘distraction’ right now but Parker is desperate for a win to boost spirits within his ranks.

This game could well come down to which players pass Covid tests and which don’t. It should be a tight encounter that may need extra time or even penalties to produce a victor.

Our prediction: QPR 0-0 Fulham (QPR win on penalties)

