What channel is Everton v Rotherham FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton begin their FA Cup campaign with the visit of Championship side Rotherham in one of Saturday’s FA Cup fixtures live on TV.

The Toffees haven’t won a trophy since 1995 but with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm and a crop of talented squad of players at his disposal, the expectations – and chances – of success are on the rise.

Battling for a European place in the Premier League is Everton’s main goal during this campaign, but a solid cup run would help maintain breed a winning mentality throughout 2020/21.

Championship opponents Rotherham are struggling. They have lost 12 of their opening 20 league games this season.

However, they will still hope to give a strong account of themselves in the cup and follow in the footsteps of a number of second-tier sides who have dumped Premier League opposition out of domestic cups in recent times.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Rotherham on TV and online.

When is Everton v Rotherham on TV?

Everton v Rotherham will take place on Saturday 9th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Rotherham will kick off at 12pm.

The whole FA Cup third round takes place this weekend, including Marine v Tottenham in one of the most interesting ties.

What TV channel is Everton v Rotherham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 2 from 12pm.

How to live stream Everton v Rotherham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch Everton v Rotherham in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Everton v Rotherham team news

Everton: The Toffees are missing several players who would have been likely to start this one. Allan and Lucas Digne are out, while Alex Iwobi is a doubt.

Ancelotti is likely to rotate his squad with Bernard, Jonjoe Kenny and Robin Olsen among the players who could be given a chance to shine.

Rotherham: The Millers are burdened with a number of injury concerns.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Kieran Sadler, Clark Robertson, Shaun MacDonald, Joe Mattock and Trevor Clarke are all sidelined.

Our prediction: Everton v Rotherham

Everton are beginning to fill out their squad with quality, and this is an opportunity for those fringe stars to prove their worth.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has risen to the challenge in recent weeks, and others will hope to follow his path back in from the cold.

Rotherham will put up a solid fight, but if Everton poke their noses in front, there may be no stopping them.

Our prediction: Everton 3-0 Rotherham

