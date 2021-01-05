What live football is on TV tonight?

The Premier League has been put on ice for a week while domestic cup competitions take centre stage, starting with a pair of Carabao Cup fixtures to soak up this week.

Tottenham are on the verge of their first domestic cup final since 2015 in their quest to end a 12-year goal drought when they face Brentford in the Carabao Cup semi-finals this evening.

Normally a two-leg affair, the tie will be decided on the night, with Jose Mourinho desperate to mark his reign with a trophy, though Championship contenders Brentford won’t make life easy for them by any stretch of the imagination.

There’s a Manchester derby in store later this week to determine the other cup finalist, before a host of FA Cup fixtures are beamed onto our screens this weekend.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another full round of Premier League fixtures in December.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Tuesday 5th January

Selected key matches on TV.

Premier League

Tottenham v Brentford (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

