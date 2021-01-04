What channel is Southampton v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Southampton and Liverpool go up against each other in the first of their Premier League fixtures in 2021.

It’s an enticing clash between two exciting teams with everything to play for in 2020/21, with half the season remaining.

Liverpool look untouchable at the top of the table but know they can’t relent in their pursuit of back-to-back Premier League trophies.

This could be the pick of the Premier League New Year fixtures, as Southampton have exceeded all expectations so far this term.

Che Adams has stepped up to lead the line well in lieu of hot-shot Danny Ings and Ralph Hassenhuttl’s men will be determined to maintain their pursuit of European football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Liverpool on TV?

Southampton v Liverpool will take place on Monday 4th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Man City.

What TV channel is Southampton v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Southampton v Liverpool online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Southampton v Liverpool team news

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Walcott, Adams, Long

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Williams, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Our prediction: Southampton v Liverpool

This could be a fascinating watch, with a result that is anything but a forgone conclusion.

Liverpool have been in imperious form so far in 2020/21 but Southampton really have produced some superb performances, organised in defence and relentless on the break.

Neutrals should be all over this one. It has all the makings of a tense encounter to round of the slate of fixtures before an FA Cup break.

Our prediction: Southampton 2-2 Liverpool

