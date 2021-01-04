FA Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, fourth round draw details and more

The most magical FA Cup round of all has arrived as non-league minnows meet Premier League giants for the first time in this year’s competition.

The FA Cup third round has sent shivers down spines across the land for decades as fairytales are written and dreams are made by plucky hopefuls beyond the professional league system.

Despite the bizarre circumstances under which the games will go ahead this week, without the bulging crowds, without the palpable buzz, without the raucous atmospheres, the match-ups are once again superb.

Tottenham face Marine FC in the stand-out tie of the round as Jose Mourinho’s Premier League title-chasers go up against the non-league side from the seventh tier of English football.

Stockport County face West Ham and Morecambe travel to Chelsea in two of the other magical showdowns, while a number of Premier League sides have been drawn against one another to provide a wide range of scenarios.

The fourth round draw will follow the action with a host of games set to be shown across a number of BBC and BT Sport platforms so you won’t miss a moment from the biggest mismatches and fairytale encounters across the ties.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the FA Cup fixtures on TV and full broadcast information, as well as details of the third round draw and when to expect it to take place.

How to watch FA Cup on TV in UK

Games are being split between BBC and BT Sport meaning you’ll be able to watch plenty of action on free-to-air TV.

Several games will be shown on BBC TV channels with other matches streamed online.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream FA Cup online

BBC iPlayer will be showing games online. You can check out the full details in the fixture list below

You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Certain games will also be made available to watch for free on the FA Player – a platform designed for fans to enjoy games without paying for it while they aren’t able to pack out terraces across the country.

FA Cup fixtures on TV – second round

Friday 8th January 2021

Aston Villa v Liverpool (7:45pm) – BT Sport 1

Wolves v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) – BT Sport Extra 2

Saturday 9th January 2021

Boreham Wood v Millwall (12pm) – BT Sport Extra 3

Everton v Rotherham (12pm) – BT Sport Extra 2

Norwich v Coventry (12pm) – BT Sport Extra 5

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff (12pm) – BT Sport Extra 4

Luton v Reading (12pm) – BT Sport Extra 6

Chorley v Derby (12:15pm) – BT Sport 1

Blackburn v Doncaster (3pm) – FA Player

Burnley v MK Dons (3pm) – FA Player

Wycombe v Preston (3pm) – FA Player

Stevenage v Swansea (3pm) – BBC digital platforms

QPR v Fulham (3pm) – BBC digital platforms

Stoke v Leicester (3pm) – BBC digital platforms

Blackpool v West Brom (3pm) – BT Sport Extra 3

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United (3pm) – BT Sport Extra 4

Exeter v Sheffield Wednesday (3pm) – BT Sport Extra 5

Oldham v Bournemouth (3pm) – BT Sport Extra 6

Arsenal v Newcastle (5:30pm) – BBC One

Huddersfield v Plymouth (6pm) – FA Player

Brentford v Middlesbrough (6pm) – FA Player

Man Utd v Watford (8pm) – BT Sport 1

Southampton v Shrewsbury (8pm) – BT Sport Extra 2

Sunday 10th January 2021

Crawley Town v Leeds (1:30pm) – BBC One

Bristol City v Portsmouth (1:30pm) – FA Player

Cheltenham v Mansfield (1:30pm) – FA Player

Barnsley v Tranmere (1:30pm) – FA Player

Chelsea v Morecambe (1:30pm) – BBC digital platforms

Man City v Birmingham (1:30pm) – BBC digital platforms

Marine v Tottenham (5pm) – BBC One

Newport v Brighton (7:45pm) – BT Sport 1

Monday 11th January 2021

Stockport v West Ham (8pm) – BT Sport 1

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

We don’t know yet when the fourth round draw will take place, but you can expect it to following suit with prior draws and precede the Monday night game between Stockport County and West Ham.

We’ll bring you all the TV details and timings once everything if firmed up.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.