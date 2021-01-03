What channel is Newcastle v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester will hope to wrap up their festive schedule with a win over Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday – but are likely to be wary of Steve Bruce’s side.

Newcastle have blown hot and cold this season and will hope 2021 brings them greater fortunes as Bruce eyes a top-half finish in the league.

And with the congestion of Premier League fixtures now almost over, the Toon manager can start planning for the second half of the season soon.

These sides actually last met on New Year’s Day 2020, where the Foxes cruised to a 3-0 victory.

And as the Premier League New Year fixtures come to a close, Brendan Rodgers will be hoping for a repeat scoreline to see in 2021.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Leicester on TV?

Newcastle v Leicester will take place on Sunday 3rd January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Leicester will kick off at 2:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Southampton v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Newcastle v Leicester team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie, Murphy, Shelvey, Longstaff, Joelinton, Wilson

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Evans, Fuchs, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Justin, Praet, Perez, Vardy

Our prediction: Newcastle v Leicester

Leicester spanked Newcastle both home and away last season, scoring eight past the Toon without conceding. And another victory with a clean sheet could be on the cards here.

After all, Leicester’s brand of high-intensity football doesn’t suit this bulky Newcastle outfit – and the likes of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison could run riot here.

Newcastle have been hampered throughout December with a COVID-19 breakout in their squad. But even at full strength it’s the visitors who are favourites to win here.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-2 Leicester

