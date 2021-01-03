What channel is Burnley v Fulham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley take on Fulham in the first of their Premier League fixtures and even though we can’t go to a game to watch our team of choice in action, we can watch them from our homes.

The Clarets and Cottagers have both shown signs of improvements towards the back end of 2020, and both will be desperate to snatch three points from this one.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley are typically slow starters but it would appear that they are gradually grinding into gear around the turn of the year.

Among a host of other Premier League New Year fixtures, Burnley’s encounter with Fulham may not be the most glamorous of games to soak up… and you’re probably right.

Neither side has found goals particularly easy to come by, though Fulham do boast several attacking stars bristling into form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Fulham on TV?

Burnley v Fulham will take place on Sunday 3rd January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Fulham will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Southampton v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Burnley v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am.

How to live stream Burnley v Fulham online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Burnley v Fulham team news

Burnley predicted XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Benson, Brownhill, Westwood, Brady, Barnes, Wood

Fulham predicted XI: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Cordova-Reid, Lemina, Reed, Anguissa, Robinson, Mitrovic, Lookman

Our prediction: Burnley v Fulham

Both teams are sitting near the bottom of the table with little between them.

We’re inclined to favour Fulham with perhaps more on the line for them right now and green shoots of form springing forth in recent weeks, but don’t expect a thriller.

However, saying that, Burnley’s defence did solidify in the run up to Christmas and they have the ability to shut this game down entirely.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-0 Fulham

