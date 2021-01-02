What channel is Tottenham v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham have dropped off the pace of Liverpool but there are plenty of Premier League fixtures left to play as 2021 kick-starts this weekend.

Advertisement

Spurs enjoyed a tremendous start to the campaign but started to show signs of creaking throughout December as the fixtures mounted up, with a sapping clash against Leeds to face next.

Jose Mourinho will be determined for his men to find an extended run of consistency to make another surge for the top.

As far Premier League New Year fixtures go, a trip to face Spurs isn’t a particularly favoured one, but Leeds will go into the game with the same blazing style as always.

Marcelo Bielsa is committed to playing fiery football, even if it has resulted in some big defeats during their top flight return campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Leeds on TV?

Tottenham v Leeds will take place on Saturday 2nd January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man City.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Leeds team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son, Kane

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Shackleton, Harrison, Bamford

Our prediction: Tottenham v Leeds

Neither side has been easy to predict in 2020/21 so far. With Harry Kane and Son Heung Min leading the line, any scoreline is possible on the attacking front from Spurs.

However, Leeds’ tireless running has caused more than a few problems for teams this season, even if results haven’t always fallen their way.

Expect both teams to net, but Spurs should have the quality – and defensive discipline – to see this one through.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Leeds

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.