What channel is Burnley v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sheffield United can give their survival hopes a huge shot in the arm on Tuesday if they can scrape a win against in-form Burnley at Turf Moor.

This is the second of three Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures both sides are scheduled to play before the start of January – and the two managers will have earmarked the clash as one to win.

Burnley have enjoyed a spike in results over recent weeks to pull away from the bottom three and will hope to edge further from the danger zone here.

However, Blades boss Chris Wilder knows time is running out for his men to get points on the board and make a go of their survival battle.

And this game could well be decided by a single goal, with both sides struggling to find the net this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Sheffield United on TV?

Burnley v Sheffield United will take place on Tuesday 29th December 2020.

Burnley v Sheffield United will take place on Tuesday 29th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Sheffield United will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Newcastle v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

How to live stream Burnley v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 5pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Burnley v Sheffield United team news

Burnley predicted XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Barnes, Wood.

Sheffield United predicted XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Osborn, Ampadu, Fleck, Lowe, McGoldrick, McBurnie.

Our prediction: Burnley v Sheffield United

Burnley have succeeded in containing more attack-minded opponents of late, and even nicking the odd goal to claim a win.

But Sheffield United will have earmarked this fixture as one where three points are crucial – and so don’t be surprised if the Blades test their hosts here.

Indeed, Wilder will set up to take the game to the Clarets. There is unlikely to be many goalmouth chances but the Blades could finally earn a much-needed victory at Turf Moor.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-1 Sheffield United

