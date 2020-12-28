What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
Football, football and so much more football is heading your way in the coming days and weeks with a range of matches from a number of competitions heading to a TV screen near you.
Premier League fixtures bombard our screens across the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year period with every team in action multiple times in a 10-day span.
Christmas may look different this year, but the high-octane drama from the Premier League and beyond should put smiles on faces across the nation – especially those in the red half of Liverpool as they seek to build an unassailable lead in the title race.
Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea continue to swirl around the European places, while Arsenal face an enormous task to break out of their slump.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another full round of Premier League fixtures in December.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
Monday 28th December
Selected key matches on TV.
Premier League
Crystal Palace v Leicester (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Chelsea v Aston Villa (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video
Everton v Man City (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Tuesday 29th December
Premier League
Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) Amazon Prime Video
Burnley v Sheffield United (6pm) Amazon Prime Video
Southampton v West Ham (6pm) Amazon Prime Video
West Brom v Leeds (6pm) Amazon Prime Video
Man Utd v Wolves (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wednesday 30th December
Premier League
Tottenham v Fulham (6pm) Amazon Prime Video
Newcastle v Liverpool (8pm) Amazon Prime Video
