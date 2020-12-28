What channel is Crystal Palace v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester can maintain the pressure on league leaders Liverpool by beating a Crystal Palace side that has endured a rocky winter so far on Monday.

The Foxes beat Palace both home and away last season and come into this game having won their last two away outings, against Tottenham and Sheffield United.

This game comes as Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures mount up further this week, yet manager Brendan Rodgers will still be banking on a routine win here.

Yet Roy Hodgson will hope to pin Leicester back here and claim a much-needed three points at home.

Palace lost to Liverpool 7-0 the last time they played at Selhurst Park and the manager will want to swiftly banish that nightmare from their minds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Leicester on TV?

Crystal Palace v Leicester will take place on Monday 28th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Leicester will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Newcastle v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Leicester online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 2pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Crystal Palace v Leicester team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Clyne, Kouyate, Tomkins, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Riedewald, McCarthy, Eze; Zaha, Benteke.

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Ndidi, Mendy; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Leicester

Leicester bulldozed Palace both home and away last season and have enjoying picking apart more teams during the first half of this campaign.

The Foxes are scoring for fun right now and Rodgers will expect them to control proceedings in south London.

Leicester should win this game by at least two goals, but don’t be surprised if Palace themselves get on the scoresheet.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Leicester

