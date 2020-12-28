What channel is Chelsea v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea face a quick turnaround to recover from their London derby with Arsenal on Boxing Day when they host Aston Villa in Stamford Bridge this Monday.

The Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures are mounting up as we enter the second of three games per club between now and January’s FA Cup third round ties.

The Blues are unbeaten in the league at home since September and will hope to add another three points to their title chase here. Villa, meanwhile, come into this game having enjoyed some fruitful away form in recent weeks, including wins at West Brom and Wolves.

Chelsea have won each of the last six meetings between these two sides – a run that stretches back to a 1-0 Villa victory at home back in March 2014.

And Frank Lampard’s men will certainly be hoping to make it seven wins on the trot against the Villans come Monday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Aston Villa on TV?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will take place on Monday 28th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Newcastle v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

How to live stream Chelsea v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 5pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

Amazon's Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Chelsea v Aston Villa team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Havertz, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Hause, Konsa, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi; Watkins.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Aston Villa

Chelsea have performed well under Lampard this season, with only the occasional blip on their path to challenging for the Premier League title.

And the Blues will be favourites heading into this clash, especially considering how they beat Villa 2-1 both home and away last term.

Villa will hope to catch a leggy Chelsea off-guard here but Lampard’s side know how to control excitable teams. The hosts should grind out the result and keep the pressure on their title rivals.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa





