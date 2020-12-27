What channel is Wolves v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves and Tottenham round off the initial batch of Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures this Sunday with an intriguing clash between two sides struggling for form.

Advertisement

Spurs have won just one of their last four outings and have slid to sixth despite appearing to be the biggest challengers for Liverpool this season.

Wolves were also expected to fly high this season but they currently languish in 11th following three defeats in their last four games.

Nuno Espirito Santo must find a way to get his team scoring without injured talisman Raul Jimenez, while Jose Mourinho faces a Gareth Bale-shaped problem.

The returning superstar has been underwhelming since his return and must find his golden touch if Spurs want to return to the title race.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Tottenham on TV?

Wolves v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 27th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Tottenham will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v West Brom.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Wolves v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Wolves v Tottenham team news

Wolves: Joao Moutinho may consider himself lucky not to have seen another red card at the weekend for an apparent stamp. He possibly should have been suspended for this one, but he escaped punishment and is expected to start.

Jonny is the only other absentee beyond Jimenez.

Tottenham: Japhet Tanganga and Erik Lamela are two confirmed absentees for Spurs.

Mourinho may opt to freshen his team up from the Carabao Cup clash against Stoke during midweek, or he could wait until the fast-approaching next round of encounters.

Our prediction: Wolves v Tottenham

Bale could be crucial over the Christmas period. He spent much of the beginning of the season returning to fitness, but by now he really should be up to speed and impacting games.

Steven Bergwijn is a grafter but hasn’t quite produced clinical final balls or finishes to take the weight off Harry Kane and Son Heung Min.

Spurs do have a relatively solid backline though, and they will fancy their chances of snuffing out Wolves’ patchwork of attacking stars in the absence of Jimenez.

Our prediction: Wolves 0-1 Tottenham

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.