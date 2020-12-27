What channel is West Ham v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures continue to come thick and fast as West Ham welcome Brighton to the London Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Hammers have looked a team reborn this season and will be desperate to bag all three points as they aim to continue their march up the table.

Brighton have struggled for consistency and, with the ominous shadow of the relegation zone ready to pounce, will be hoping for a galvanising win in east London.

With Brighton on a dismal run that has seen them claim just three points from their last five games, David Moyes’ side will be confident of bringing some festive cheer to their fans.

However, Graham Potter’s exciting side are not to be trifled with and could leave the east end with all three points in tow.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Brighton on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Brighton on TV?

West Ham v Brighton will take place on Sunday 27th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Brighton will kick off at 2:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Wolves v Tottenham.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Ham v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

West Ham v Brighton team news

West Ham: Arthur Masuaku looks set to miss out following knee surgery.

Michail Antonio and Fabian Balbuena could feature after returning to the fold earlier in the week.

Brighton: Tariq Lamptey could miss out once again as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Top-scorer Neil Maupay will be hoping to cause the West Ham defence more than a few issues.

Our prediction: West Ham v Brighton

West Ham are looking in fine fettle at the moment and would be disappointed with anything less than a win in this clash.

Brighton, on the other hand, will be hoping for a positive result in their bid to open up a gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

That being said, the Hammers still look the favourites for the three points.

Our prediction: West Ham 2 – 1 Brighton

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.