What live football is on TV tonight?

Football, football and so much more football is heading your way in the coming days and weeks with a range of matches from a number of competitions heading to a TV screen near you.

Premier League fixtures bombard our screens across the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year period with every team in action multiple times in a 10-day span.

Christmas may look different this year, but the high-octane drama from the Premier League and beyond should put smiles on faces across the nation – especially those in the red half of Liverpool as they seek to build an unassailable lead in the title race.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea continue to swirl around the European places, while Arsenal face an enormous task to break out of their slump.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another full round of Premier League fixtures in December.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Wednesday 23rd December

Selected key matches on TV.

Carabao Cup

Stoke v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Everton v Man Utd (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 26th December

Premier League

Leicester v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3pm) BBC – FREE TO AIR

Fulham v Southampton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Arsenal v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Everton (8pm) BT Sport

Scottish Premiership

Rangers v Hibs (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / Sky One / NOW TV

Hamilton v Celtic (3pm) Sky Sports Football / Sky One / NOW TV

Sunday 27th December

Premier League

Leeds v Burnley (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Ham v Brighton (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v West Brom (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Wolves v Tottenham (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

