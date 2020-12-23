What channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal welcome London rivals Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium for a showstopper clash in one of the picks of the festive Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea’s form has taken a dip of late after losses to Everton and Wolves but they will be licking their lips at the prospect of a hop across London to visit the Gunners.

Arsenal’s dire season has lurched from one crisis to the next and, after they slumped to a miserable loss at Everton last weekend, the visit of Frank Lampard’s exciting side could further compound their woes to continue their Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who will be desperate to distance themselves from the relegation zone, know that a win over Chelsea could breathe new life into their season.

The Blues, however, will be in no mood for festive merriment and gift giving as they look to get their title challenge back on track.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Chelsea on TV?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 26th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Wolves v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Arsenal v Chelsea team news

Arsenal: It just does not look like Arteta has any idea what his best starting line-up is at the moment.

In some much needed good news, Gabriel Martinelli made his long-awaited return to action against Everton and could prove to be the star that has been missing from the top of Arteta’s tree.

Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech could be in contention once again for Lampard’s side after recovering from a niggling hamstring problem.

Reece James could be set to miss out with a knee issue.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Chelsea

Chelsea will be more than confident of cooking Arsenal’s Christmas goose on Boxing Day.

The Gunners, who are caught in an alarming spiral as they crash towards the relegation zone, will certainly be dreading the visit of their London rivals.

It could prove to be a massive turning point in their season if they manage to put one over the Blues but, at the moment, that does not look likely.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1 – 3 Chelsea

