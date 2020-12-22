What channel is Stoke v Tottenham Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are aiming for their first silverware since 2008 when they take on Stoke in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this week.

Spurs have endured a dearth of trophies in the 21st century but upcoming Carabao Cup fixtures will give them a chance to end the streak and begin to mark their rise to prominence with cold, hard metal.

Jose Mourinho is a trophy magnet and will be determined for his players to seize the opportunity presented to them against lower-league opponents.

However, Stoke are no slouches. The Championship side sit just outside the play-off picture, just five points away from the automatic promotion places.

Boss Michael O’Neill has performed wonders in the Potteries and will hope his side can play without fear on the night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Stoke v Tottenham on TV?

Stoke v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 23rd December 2020.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Stoke v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Everton v Man Utd on Wednesday night.

What TV channel is Stoke v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Stoke v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watch Stoke v Tottenham in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Stoke v Tottenham team news

Stoke: The Potters are without a range of players who would have started this evening, limiting O’Neill’s options somewhat.

Former Chelsea ace John Obi Mikel heads the list that includes Angus Gunn, Sam Clucas, Tyrese Campbell and Joe Allan.

Tottenham: Japhet Tanganga and Erik Lamela are confirmed to be out with injuries, while Giovani Lo Celso left the game at the weekend with an injury problem and is unlikely to feature here.

Otherwise, Spurs have a clean bill of health. Gareth Bale has been underwhelming so far but will see this as a big chance to kick-start his comeback at long last.

Our prediction: Stoke v Tottenham

Stoke will be ruing the fact that a clean bill of health and full stadium would have massively boosted their chances. Instead, they must go toe-to-toe with an elite side with half a squad.

Spurs may rotate a few players, but Mourinho is expected to go strong at the business end of the competition.

Any fringe players who do start should be desperate to take their chance to impress, with Dele Alli and Bale high up the list.

Our prediction: Stoke 0-2 Tottenham

