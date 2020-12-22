What live football is on TV tonight?
As the nations gears up for Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures, there’s a whole other competition to enjoy this midweek.
Carabao Cup fixtures return to our TV screens this week with eight teams remaining in the hunt for silverware.
Reigning champions Manchester City are in action against Arsenal this evening at the Emirates with the hosts in total disarray going into the big encounter.
Mikel Arteta can’t expect any favours from his mentor Pep Guardiola, with both bosses sure to be determined to get one over the other despite their bond.
Elsewhere, Newcastle make the long trip to face Brentford in west London. The Bees are one of two Championship sides left in the competition and boast an array of attacking talents capable of punching above their weight.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
Tuesday 22nd December
Selected key matches.
Brentford v Newcastle (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Arsenal v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
