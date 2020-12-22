What channel is Everton v Man Utd Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton and Manchester United clash in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this week, with both sides enjoying a resurgence in form after worrying dips.

The hosts endured a run of one win in seven games before beating Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal in consecutive weeks.

A return to Carabao Cup fixtures offers Carlo Ancelotti a great opportunity to add silverware to the dusty Goodison Park trophy cabinet.

Manchester United have also rediscovered their lethal touch following an emphatic 6-2 win over Leeds at the weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under enormous pressure to turn the Red Devils’ form around after exiting the Champions League in humiliating fashion, and so far, he’s doing just that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Everton v Man Utd on TV?

Everton v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 23rd December 2020.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Arsenal v Man City on Tuesday night.

What TV channel is Everton v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watch Everton v Man Utd in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Everton v Man Utd team news

Everton: Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain long-term absentees, while Allan is also out – and could be a big miss for Everton.

Andre Gomes has a hamstring issue that could sideline him for this one, though James Rodriguez is steadily returning to contention after missing a handful of games.

Man Utd: Two-goal hero Scott McTominay stole the show against Leeds after just three minutes, but his efforts were rewarded with a groin problem. He isn’t likely to be risked here.

Luke Shaw played 60 minutes against Leeds while feeling ill and is not expected to start in this one. Dean Henderson should start here as he has done in previous rounds of the cup.

Our prediction: Everton v Man Utd

The lack of Allan could be a huge blow for Everton who don’t boast the most reliable squad beyond the starting XI.

They’re a transfer window or two away from a truly deep, strong squad, but for now, Ancelotti must make do.

Both sides – and their managers – will be desperate to record silverware so you can expect near full-strength XIs. There may not be a lot between the two, though United have had plenty of spot-kick practice in 2020.

Our prediction: Everton 2-2 Man Utd (Man Utd to win on penalties)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.