What live football is on TV tonight?

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.

The last two Premier League fixtures before Christmas take place tonight as four teams battle to climb the tree in time for the Boxing Day onslaught.

Chelsea host West Ham in the most enticing fixture of the night with a London derby that will be served with extra spice as both sides are separated by just a single point in the table.

Frank Lampard’s men have gone slightly off the boil in recent weeks following back-to-back defeats, but they remain poised for a solid season, while West Ham are exceeding all expectations.

David Moyes was an unpopular choice when he returned to the London Stadium in a desperate bid to steer them away from relegation last season, but a win here could see the former Man Utd boss lift his team to sixth.

Elsewhere, Burnley and Wolves clash at Turf Moor with neither side finding goals easy to come by.

Wolves have slightly underperformed in 2020/21 so far, while Burnley sit in the relegation zone and will be determined to escape the bottom three before long.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Monday 21st December

Selected key matches.

Burnley v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Chelsea v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

