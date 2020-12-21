What live football is on TV tonight?

The last two Premier League fixtures before Christmas take place tonight as four teams battle to climb the tree in time for the Boxing Day onslaught.

Chelsea host West Ham in the most enticing fixture of the night with a London derby that will be served with extra spice as both sides are separated by just a single point in the table.

Frank Lampard’s men have gone slightly off the boil in recent weeks following back-to-back defeats, but they remain poised for a solid season, while West Ham are exceeding all expectations.

David Moyes was an unpopular choice when he returned to the London Stadium in a desperate bid to steer them away from relegation last season, but a win here could see the former Man Utd boss lift his team to sixth.

Elsewhere, Burnley and Wolves clash at Turf Moor with neither side finding goals easy to come by.

Wolves have slightly underperformed in 2020/21 so far, while Burnley sit in the relegation zone and will be determined to escape the bottom three before long.

Monday 21st December

Selected key matches.

Burnley v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Chelsea v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

