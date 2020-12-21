What channel is Burnley v Wolves on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves will hope to build on a big result against Chelsea to get their season back on track when they travel to face Burnley on Monday Night Football this evening.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men had lost two Premier League fixtures in a row before toppling the Blues thanks to a last-ditch Pedro Neto scorcher.

They remain in the bottom half though, not a position Wolves would have expected to find themselves going into Christmas.

They’re just a win away from seventh place but face the tricky task of toppling a growing Burnley force at Turf Moor tonight.

Sean Dyche’s men are typically slow starters, but three games without a defeat and an increasingly resilient defence are both causes for optimism.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Wolves on TV?

Burnley v Wolves will take place on Monday 21st December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Wolves will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are two Premier League games taking place tonight including Chelsea v West Ham, which kicks off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Burnley v Wolves online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Burnley v Wolves team news

Burnley: Jack Cork is slowly coming back into contention after a long-term injury. He is highly unlikely to start here, but he could be included in the squad.

Johann Gudmundsson is also making progress in his comeback, and once that happens, Dyche will have a full stable of fit players – something he has lacked all season so far.

Wolves: Raul Jimenez’s injury continues to expose weaknesses in Wolves’ squad depth up front.

Teenage hotshot Fabio Silva could be benched with midfield stars Adama Traore, Daniel Podence and Neto to form a fluid attacking trio.

Our prediction: Burnley v Wolves

If you’re looking for a classic, this ain’t going to be it. Burnley are improving at the back but there are serious question marks over their forwards, while Wolves boast a fairly resilient defence and have similar forward-thinking issues.

Of course, both sides contain players capable of match-winning magic, but it may come down to a wild solo effort rather than a result of numerous peppered shots at goal.

Expect a cagey, close affair to end in a stalemate.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-0 Wolves

