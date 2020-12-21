What channel is Brentford v Newcastle Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle face a tricky test in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals (despite being a league above Brentford) when the sides meet this week.

Four Carabao Cup fixtures will go ahead in the coming days with two Championship sides left in the competition.

Brentford sit fourth in the second tier, a victory away from the automatic promotion places, and will be determined to progress beyond Premier League opponents for the third time in the Carabao Cup this season.

The Bees have already put Aston Villa and Fulham to the sword, now they are aiming for a hat-trick.

Newcastle sit 12th in the Premier League table after a mixed bag of results to start the 2020/21 season and fans will be craving silverware with just a few teams remaining.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Newcastle on TV?

Brentford v Newcastle will take place on Tuesday 22nd December 2020.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Everton v Man Utd on Wednesday night.

What TV channel is Brentford v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Newcastle online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watch Brentford v Newcastle in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Brentford v Newcastle team news

Brentford: Former Newcastle youngster Ivan Toney is excelling with the Bees and will hope to prove a point against the side who let him leave.

Pontus Jansson, Shandon Baptiste and Mads Roerslev Rasmussen are all out with injuries, though Ethan Pinnock will return from a suspension and Christian Norgaard is back in the fold following a long absence.

Newcastle: Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin have been confirmed to have suffered from COVID-19. Bruce has spoken of ‘long COVID’ symptoms affecting their fitness. They will not feature.

Martin Dubravka and Federico Fernandez are out through injury.

Our prediction: Brentford v Newcastle

Toney could well prove to be the difference-maker here. He has notched 15 goals in 18 games in the league this season and is comfortably the most prolific striker between the two teams.

Newcastle may be forced to make a few changes to their side due to a combination of fixture congestion and existing injuries and COVID-19 issues.

Brentford have nothing to lose and will go into this encounter without fear. Forget the few places between them in the football pyramid, the Bees have momentum going into this one and could dispatch the Magpies.

Our prediction: Brentford 2-1 Newcastle

