What channel is Brighton v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sheffield United must go out to grab three points on Sunday when they come up against relegation-threatened Brighton in their last game before Christmas.

Advertisement

The Blades have struggled at the start of the season and have barely scored during their opening Premier League fixtures, let alone picked up sufficient points.

Sunday could see them cut further adrift from safety should Brighton clinch victory – a result that would be a timely boost for the Seagulls, who themselves are facing the drop.

Graham Potter’s outfit may be winless in four games but they picked up a crucial point against rivals Fulham last time out and drew with Liverpool a month ago.

Whether or not United can muster the attacking force required to threaten Brighton here remains to be seen – but this could well be a tense affair on the south coast.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Sheffield United on TV?

Brighton v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 20th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Sheffield United will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Leeds, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Brighton v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Brighton v Sheffield United team news

Brighton: Adam Lallana played 85 minutes in the 0-0 draw at Fulham in midweek and should be fit to start here too. However, Florin Andone won’t feature and Jose Izquierdo is unlikely to be selected.

Neal Maupay may come back into the XI in place of Danny Welbeck, while Pascal Gross is pushing for a start.

Sheffield United: Jack O’Connell and Sander Berge are injured and absent for the Blades this weekend.

Berge could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a serious hamstring issue, though Oli McBurnie could return to the side after a shoulder injury, though he won’t be rushed back to action.

Our prediction: Brighton v Sheffield United

Scoring has been the big issue for Sheffield United all season, while Brighton have kept clean sheets against both Fulham and Burnley so far.

And while the Seagulls won’t necessarily be in full control of this game, it’s hard to see how United get the result the desperately require.

Potter will set his men up to combat the Blades’ midfield and get the ball quick to the forwards. This may be a tight scoreline but the hosts should come out on top.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-0 Sheffield United

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.