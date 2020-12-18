What channel is West Brom v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Former England manager Sam Allardyce returns to the Premier League in charge of West Brom this Sunday, with a crunch derby against Aston Villa first up.

The Baggies are languishing in 19th place int he table after 13 Premier League fixtures but Allardyce is the master in the art of top-flight survival.

His appointment could well be a timely shot in the arm for West Brom as they prepare to take on a Villa side that has blown hot and cold this season.

Villa sit comfortably in mid-table and come into this clash having just hosted another relegation-threatened side in Burnley on Thursday.

Whether they can tame what is likely to be a feisty Baggies outfit on Sunday remains to be seen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Aston Villa on TV?

West Brom v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 20th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v West Ham, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday night.

What TV channel is West Brom v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream West Brom v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Brom v Aston Villa team news

West Brom: Matheus Pereira is suspended following his red card against Crystal Palace two games ago.

Kyle Bartley is not expected to be back fit until the Baggies’ next fixture against Liverpool, likewise with Conor Townsend. Hal Robson-Kanu is unlikely to feature, while Conor Townsend remains sidelined until January.

Aston Villa: Trezeguet and Wesley are the only nailed-on absentee, but Villa have several players who may not be ready for a return to action.

Ezri Konsa and Ross Barkley are closing on returns to the side, but neither will be rushed back into the fold with the busy festive period in full swing.

Our prediction: West Brom v Aston Villa

The cliched new manager ‘bounce’ may well be felt at The Hawthorns on Sunday with Allardyce expected to administer some discipline in this West Brom side.

However, not even Big Sam can perform miracles – and Villa head into this tie as firm favourites to snag three points.

With Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore performing well of late, it’s hard to see how the hosts shut out their rivals over 90 minutes here.

Our prediction: West Brom 1-2 Aston Villa

